Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

US Must Hold Drug Company Accountable for Falsifying Gene Therapy Data - Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) must hold pharmaceutical giant Novartis and business unit AveXis accountable for faking information to get approval for an expensive gene therapy product, five US senators said in a letter.

"We urge you to use your full authorities to hold AveXis accountable for its malfeasance including through all appropriate criminal, civil, and regulatory actions," Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Baldwin, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal said on Friday.

This new biological product, Zolgensma, is the most expensive medication in US history with a price tag of $2.

1 million, the letter added.

"It is unconscionable that a drug company would provide manipulated data to Federal regulators in order to rush its product to market, reap federal perks, and charge the highest amount in American history for its medication. Such greed cannot be condoned by the FDA," the senators said.

On May 24, the FDA approved Zolgensma for children with a severe form of spinal muscular atrophy, but AveXis failed to disclose to the FDA the inaccuracy of its product testing data until June 28, 2019 even though it had known about the problem since March, the senators noted.

