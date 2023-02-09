UrduPoint.com

US Must Include 'Real Science' To Reduce Police Violence - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 11:30 PM

The authorities in the United States need to include "real science" in many areas of policing to reduce violence by law enforcement officers and change the policing culture, Associate US Attorney General Vanita Gupta said on Thursday

"There is a lack of real science in a lot of areas in policing and we have to change that," Gupta said during an online conversation with the Washington Post.

Gupta pointed out that there are certain issues related to what she called a low culture of policing in police departments across the United States that must be addressed.

Gupta acknowledged the US Federal government must play a significant role in implementing reforms, but also emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners in the US states and municipalities.

"Research matters, local efforts matter to really understand what is happening in the local departments," she said.

The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that 41% of Americans say they think police in the United States treat blacks and whites equally.

