US Must Invest in Repairing Decaying Alliances - Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United States must work to repair and strengthen the alliances with its main allies to mend damage done to them during the Trump administration, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Monday.

"We do have to rebuild some trust with allies," Haines told a conference organized by The Hill. "It is increasingly important for us to invest in those partnerships."

The United States needed to be able to use the leverage that its alliances and intelligence relationships with other nations such as Australia provided to it in order to face an increasingly complex array of threats arraigned against it, Haines explained.

"We all want to leverage what the others are doing: What the Australians are finding [for example]" Haines said. "We are watching an increasing pace of threats that have interdisciplinary elements to them."

The US government and intelligence services had to do a better job of integrating the intelligence it was receiving across a wide array of disciplines and fields, Haines added.