US Must Keep Lines Of Communication With Russia Open To Achieve Stability - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Must Keep Lines of Communication With Russia Open to Achieve Stability - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States and Russia must keep lines of bilateral communication open in order to achieve some stability, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We need to keep those lines of communication open if we are to inject some degree of stability and predictability into the relationship," Price said in a press briefing.

The Biden administration recently expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the United States and imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals as part of a new round of sanctions over Moscow's alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts against US interests.

