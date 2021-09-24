US Must Leave Syria or Face Same 'Humiliation' as In Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The United States should withdraw from Syria or face the same humiliation as it did in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

"We believe the humiliating withdrawal by the Americans and their allies from Afghanistan will give them a good lesson on how to behave internationally and to how to behave inside Syria," Mekdad said.

"What we need now in Syria is work to force the Turkish government to discontinue its military presence illegally in Syria, in Syrian territories and for the Americans to leave Syria. Otherwise they will be faced with the same result as in Afghanistan."

He also said the US should stop supporting terrorist groups, not interfere in Syria's internal affairs, and not impose sanctions "because sanctions are against the population, against innocent people."