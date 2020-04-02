UrduPoint.com
US Must Lift Some Sanctions On Iran To Permit Aid To Fight Virus - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:40 PM



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The US government should suspend some economic sanctions against Iran to allow them to gain access to medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Our sanctions are limiting Iran's access to medical supplies and needed equipment," Biden said in a statement. "The Trump Administration should take immediate steps to address this problem and streamline channels for banking and public health assistance from other countries in response to the health emergency in Iran.

"

Biden said specific measures should include issuing broad licenses to pharmaceutical and medical device companies, creating a dedicated channel for international banks to help Iranians access life-saving medical treatment and issuing new sanctions guidance to allow international aid to flow.

Iran has more than 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases - including 3,000 deaths and 16,700 recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

