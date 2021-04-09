UrduPoint.com
US Must Modernize Nuclear Arsenal To Ensure Deterrence Capability - Energy Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The US will modernize its nuclear arsenal to make sure it is capable of deterring any aggression from other countries, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a briefing on Thursday.

"We have to modernize the nation's nuclear arsenal, we have to keep and maintain the stockpile to make sure that it is safe and effective, and we will continue to do that to ensure that we can deter nuclear aggression from other countries.

Our nuclear deterrent is important and it is embedded in the values of that stockpile and we'll make sure that our people are safe," Granholm said.

With respect to the spent nuclear fuel, Granholm said that there is no answer at the moment but the department has worked out a solution that will be based on a "community agreement," and will announce it once it is ready.

Granholm also said the US will invest in more biofuels to power aircraft and ships.

