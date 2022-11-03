(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Congressman Paul Gosar's spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik that the United States should not meddle in the Ukraine conflict, adding that issue over the boundaries between Russia and Ukraine should not be Washington's concern.

Gosar recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"Congressmen Gosar has been adamant since the beginning of the conflict that the US has no role in this matter," Foti said. "The boundaries between Ukraine and Russia are not a matter of US concern, particularly when our own Southern border is open, unprotected and over 5 million illegal aliens have crossed in 20 months, along with enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the US."