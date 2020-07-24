UrduPoint.com
US Must Not Return To Old Paradigm Of Engagement With China - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Must Not Return to Old Paradigm of Engagement With China - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States must change how it conducts diplomacy with China because the old pattern of engagement with Beijing has failed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech on Thursday.

"The old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won't get it done," Pompeo said at the Nixon library. "We must not continue it and we must not return to it." 

