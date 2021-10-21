UrduPoint.com

US Must Not Underestimate Russia's Range Of Asymmetric Cyber Capabilities - CIA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns said on Wednesday that the United States should not underestimate Russia's broad range of asymmetric cyber capabilities.

When asked what is the biggest technological threat to the United States, Burns said, "I think in terms of broad capacity across the range of emerging technologies I think China probably today is.

"

"But I would never underestimate ... the capacity of this Russian leadership to make really good asymmetrical use of a variety of cyber tools to influence everything from our own political dysfunction in this country to, you know, whether it's state actors as was the case in SolarWinds, you know, responsible for attacks on, you know, our most important assets, or whether it's you know criminal gangs who happened to be operating not too far from St. Petersburg engaged in ransomware," he added.

