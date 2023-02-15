US Must Pay Attention to BRICS, Other Alliances Involving Russia - Hill

The United States must pay attention to the BRICS group of countries and other alliances in which Russia participates, former deputy assistant to the US president, Fiona Hill, said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States must pay attention to the BRICS group of countries and other alliances in which Russia participates, former deputy assistant to the US president, Fiona Hill, said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We should pay attention to the so-called BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa)," Hill, who works as a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Hill noted the recent joint military exercise involving South Africa, Russia and China, adding that South Africa being part of such drills is "not acceptable.

"

"And other countries should not be doing that too," she also said.

Hill emphasized that Russia is trying to create its own alliances and is one of the few close partners of China.

"Russia has emphasized a great deal in terms of partnership building in middle East, for example, and the parts of East Asia, Latin and South America, trying to revitalize old Soviet ties," Hill said.

The deepening of Russia's already close relations with Iran is also a problem, Hill added.