US Must Provide Tax Relief for Americans Hurt by China Tariffs - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) US Congress should pass legislation that will provide tax cuts for Americans hurt by tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, Senator Rick Scott said in an interview.

"Anything we raise in tariffs, we ought to give back to the American public in tax reductions, so it doesn't impact American families," Scott told CNBC on Monday. "We've got to help American farmers open up more markets around the world but we've got to understand, [China is] not our partner, they're our adversary.

We will have short-term pain, unfortunately."

The Trump administration plans to slap a 10-percent tariff on another $300 billion worth of Chinese imports effective September 1.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since, the two countries have introduced several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.