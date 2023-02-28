US Must Rally Global Coalition to Push Back on Iran-Russia 'Malign Cooperation' - Pentagon

The United States should rally a global coalition to push back against the "malign cooperation" between Russia and Iran, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Stroul said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United States should rally a global coalition to push back against the "malign cooperation" between Russia and Iran, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Stroul said on Tuesday.

"We now need to rally a coalition not only in the middle East, but a global coalition to push back on the malign cooperation between Iran and Russia," Stroul told reporters.

Stroul accused Iran of providing attack drones to Russia for use in its special military operation in Ukraine.

"We are now at a point when Iranian threats are no longer specific to the Middle East, but a global challenge, and this is a result of increasing military cooperation between Iran and Russia," she added.

Stroul also expressed concern that Iran can use the knowledge it has gained from the conflict in Ukraine to continue threatening other parts of the world.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that Russia has been procuring attack drones from Iran. The Iranian foreign minister said last year that Iran stopped selling drones to Russia months before it launched the special military operation on February 24, 2022.