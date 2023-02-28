UrduPoint.com

US Must Reconsider Anti-Russian Policy To Return To Full-Scale New START - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 08:50 AM

US Must Reconsider Anti-Russian Policy to Return to Full-Scale New START - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) For a return to the full-scale operation of the New START Treaty, the United States must reconsider its aggressive anti-Russian policy, Russia's Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"To create the conditions for a return to full-scale operation of New START, Washington must reconsider its hostile anti-Russian policy.

So far we see exactly the opposite: the United States is not ready even for symbolic positive gestures," Antonov told reporters.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia's decision and urged Moscow to reconsider it.

