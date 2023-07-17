Open Menu

US Must Refrain From Restrictions On Semiconductors, Engage With Industry - Association

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

The United States should avoid imposing additional restrictions on China over semiconductors until learning the impact they may have on the industry, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) said on Monday

"We urge the administration to refrain from further restrictions until it engages more extensively with industry and experts to assess the impact of current and potential restrictions," the statement said.

In coordination with specialists, the US administration must determine these restrictions' scope. Washington also must coordinate its efforts with allies, the statement added.

The SIA emphasized that allowing the industry to have continued access to the Chinese market is essential because it is the largest market for commodity semiconductors in the world.

The association also warned that repeated and unilateral restrictions would diminish the US semiconductor industry's competitiveness, disrupt supply chains, and cause significant market uncertainty. Such a development may also lead to escalatory retaliation by China, it added.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier on Monday that there is a "good chance" that Washington would issue "targeted" China-related outbound investment controls. Those controls would be focused on a few sectors, particularly semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence, she added.�

