US Must Remove Critical Industries' Reliance On China Supply Chain - Congressional Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Must Remove Critical Industries' Reliance on China Supply Chain - Congressional Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The United States must move its critical industries, especially in advanced technology and vital medical equipment and supplies, away from dependency on supply chains originating in China, US House Republican leaders told a press conference on Wednesday after unveiling a report on China.

"One of the biggest takeaways of this report has been the vulnerability of our supply chain with China," China Task Force Report head Congressman Michael McCaul said. "We must protect our critical supply and technologies like advanced semiconductor chips. We simply cannot afford to wait any longer."

McCaul said the Chinese Communist Party was the greatest long-term threat to the United States, posing a generational struggle.

Congress should pass legislation to "indicate a preference for sourcing rare strategic and critical materials, including rare earth materials from the National Technology and Industrial Base ....[and] expand the prohibition on acquiring certain sensitive materials from the PRC [People's Republic of China]," the report said.

Congress should also tighten up restrictions on acquiring such technologies as unmanned aerial vehicles and printed circuits from companies owned or otherwise controlled by Chinese entities, the report added.

