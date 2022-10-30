(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Washington must see the "red lines" and understand Russia's attitude to the ongoing global events, including the Ukraine conflict, after President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"I am 100% sure that they (the US officials) will sit and think, read, reread and analyze this speech. At least they understand our Russian vision of life, our attitude to what is happening, and they just now see, and must see at least where those red lines are, and why they appeared," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show.

The spokesman also said that it was necessary to patiently continue to convey the Russian stance to Washington, and to do it in "a philosophical way."