US Must See Russia Halt Destabilizing Cyber Activity To Resume Cooperation - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:47 PM

Russia must halt destabilizing cyber activity before the United States will resume cooperation on digital security, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyber and International Communications and Information Policy Robert Strayer told reporters on Thursday

"We need to see the Russian destabilizing cyber activity... be discontinued. Those are unacceptable," Strayer said when asked what needs to happen to resume cooperation with Russia.

He also said that Washington was concerned that a Russian company would sign an agreement with Huawei.

