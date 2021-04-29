UrduPoint.com
US Must Show Russia That Military Option On Table - Congressman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Must Show Russia That Military Option on Table - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States and its Western allies should show Russia that military option is "on the table" in case of its engagements in Ukraine and other countries, House Representative Adam Kinzinger said on Wednesday.

"I think we need to make it clear that there is a military option on the table," Kinzinger said during online conversation at the Sedona Forum

The Illinois Republican lawmaker said he does not suggest immediately stationing the US troops in Ukraine but Washington and allies should be ready to provide a "military response".

"Eventually people look up to a threat that the Baltics in this case might be next," he said, comparing Russia with Germany before the World War II.

Kinzinger called on to fight for Western democracy in countries where Russia might have an influence. He also noted that Washington will return to "a massive operation" of informing the Russian people about corruption in the government.

