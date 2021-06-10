UrduPoint.com
US Must Stop Hostile Policy To Be Removed From Russia's Unfriendly Countries List -Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

US Must Stop Hostile Policy to Be Removed From Russia's Unfriendly Countries List -Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The United States must stop its hostile policy and interference in Russia's internal affairs in order to be removed from Moscow's list of unfriendly countries, but so far there are no grounds to expect that the list will be revised, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's cabinet earlier approved the list of unfriendly states, which includes two countries: the United States and the Czech Republic. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik that Moscow will not indiscriminately put any country on the list of unfriendly ones, the decision will be preceded by a deep analysis, and the list may be revised over time.

"The US must stop pursuing an unfriendly policy," Ryabkov said when asked what Washington should do to make Russia remove it from the list of unfriendly states.

