US Must Stop Relying on One Energy Source, Especially Volatile Sources - Granholm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United States must stop relying on a single source of energy, especially if that source is volatile, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday.

"As we look ahead, the situation shows that we've got to stop relying on one source of energy, especially from volatile sources," Granholm said during a press briefing at the White House.

Granholm delivered remarks about the Biden administration's efforts announced earlier on Tuesday to curb rising gas prices, including by releasing gas from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.