US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach To Dealing With Iran - Pelosi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:38 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The United States must use a strong and smart approach to the current tensions with Iran following the US President Donald Trump's decision to approve and then cancel a military strike on the Islamic Republic, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Friday.

"This is a dangerous, high-tension situation that requires a strong, smart and strategic approach," Pelosi said in the release.

Pelosi noted that congressional leaders have stressed during Thursday's meeting with Trump that the United States should work with its allies and not strengthen the hand of Iran's hardliners by its actions.

Democrats have also emphasized that any military action against Iran must first receive congressional approval.

"We have no illusions about the dangerous conduct of the Iranian regime," Pelosi said.

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said that they shot down a US surveillance drone because it violated Iran's airspace - an assertion denied by Washington.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seen by Sputnik that Tehran urges the international community to call on the United States to end its unlawful and destabilizing measures in the Persian Gulf.

Trump initially said Iran made "a very big mistake," but later told reporters he doubted the downing of the drone was intentional. Some US lawmakers, however, have called for taking action against Iran over the incident.

