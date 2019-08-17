US Must Warn China of Global Magnitsky Sanctions if Hong Kong Issue Escalates - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The United States must warn Beijing it will impose Global Magnitsky sanctions on Chinese officials if they order a violent crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong, US Senator Marco Rubio said in a press release on Friday.

"The US must make clear that China will face swift and severe consequences if Beijing carries out its threats of a violent crackdown with People's Armed Police forces that are being pre-positioned near the city... [such as] imposing Global Magnitsky Act sanctions and other measures against Chinese officials and their interests," Rubio said in the release.

Rubio added that the Trump administration should also make clear that China will not retain advantages by revoking Hong Kong's special status under US law, and restricting the use of capital markets and access to Currency funding through the semi-autonomous region's banks.

Moreover, Rubio calls on Congress to pass the bipartisan Hong Kong Human and Democracy Act, which would require an annual assessment of the region's political autonomy to determine if it still qualifies for special trade status with the United States. It also would threaten sanctions and travel restrictions against individuals responsible for disappearances in the region.

In early June, mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although the local parliament eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

Several countries have already expressed concerns and advised their citizens against traveling to Hong Kong amid the escalation of public unrest.