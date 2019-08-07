US N. Korea Strategy Has Not Changed, Teams Plan to Hold Talks in Couple Weeks - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The US strategy with regard to North Korea has not changed following Pyongyang's recent missile tests and both sides plan to return to the negotiating table in a couple of weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"President Trump's and this administration's strategy with respect to North Korea haven't changed," Pompeo said during a joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Washington. "Our effort is to achieve the full and final denuclearization of North Korea... We are planning for negotiations in a couple of weeks, and we anticipate the two teams getting back together."