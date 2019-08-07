UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US N. Korea Strategy Has Not Changed, Teams Plan To Hold Talks In Couple Weeks - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

US N. Korea Strategy Has Not Changed, Teams Plan to Hold Talks in Couple Weeks - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The US strategy with regard to North Korea has not changed following Pyongyang's recent missile tests and both sides plan to return to the negotiating table in a couple of weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"President Trump's and this administration's strategy with respect to North Korea haven't changed," Pompeo said during a joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Washington. "Our effort is to achieve the full and final denuclearization of North Korea... We are planning for negotiations in a couple of weeks, and we anticipate the two teams getting back together."

Related Topics

UK Washington Trump Pyongyang North Korea Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

11 minutes ago

US Judge Transferred Russia's Nikulin to New Priso ..

7 seconds ago

Residents of UK town threatened with flood return ..

9 seconds ago

University of Karachi have precious collection of ..

11 seconds ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University convocation on Aug 2 ..

12 seconds ago

US Tries to Pull Russia Into Arms Race by Withdraw ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.