US Names 16 Sectors Off Limits to Cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) A senior US state administration official named 16 sectors that the United States believes should be off limits to cyberattacks both for Russia and the US.

"So among other things, the chemical sector, communications sector, critical manufacturing, dams, defense-industrial base, emergency services, the energy sector, financial services sector, food and agriculture.

Anyway, there are 16 of them," the official told reporters after the Geneva meeting between the Russian and US leaders.