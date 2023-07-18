US Names Four Europe Spyware Firms as Hostile to National Security - State Dept.

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The Biden administration has named four spyware firms or entities based in different European countries as being engaged in cyber activities harmful to US national security, the Department of State announced in a media note on Tuesday

"Today, the US government added four foreign commercial spyware entities to the Entity List for engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the note said.

The State Department identified the four entities as Intellexa in Greece, Intellexa in Ireland, Cytrox AD in North Macedonia, and Cytrox Holdings Crt in Hungary, the State Department said.

The four organizations "were added to the Entity List based on a determination that the companies engaged in trafficking in cyber exploits used to gain access to information systems, threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide," the note explained.

The proliferation of commercial spyware poses distinct and growing counterintelligence and security risks to the United States, including to the safety and security of US government personnel and their families, the State Department said.

