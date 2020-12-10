UrduPoint.com
US Names Leading Advocate Of Tough Policy Against China To Chair Defense Board - Pentagon

Thu 10th December 2020

US Names Leading Advocate of Tough Policy Against China to Chair Defense Board - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Michael Pillsbury, who directs the Hudson Institute think tank's Center on Chinese Strategy, has been named chairman of the Defense Policy board, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of Defense announces that it intends to appoint Hudson Institute China policy expert Michael Pillsbury to serve as the Chair of the Defense Policy Board, and former National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty as a member," the release said.

Pillsbury, the author of multiple books, is sometimes described as an architect of President Donald Trump's hard-line approach to China that includes trade penalties, military challenges to Beijing's disputed territorial claims and a near ban on the Chinese telecommunications equipment.

Gordon-Hagerty is an scientist who until recently served as Undersecretary of Energy for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

More Stories From World

