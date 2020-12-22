US Names New Official to Handle Human Rights, Democracy at State Dept. - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The US Department of State has selected a new official to handle the functions of promoting democracy and human rights, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement.

"I am pleased to announce that I have designated Eric Ueland to assume the delegable authorities and functions of the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights," Pompeo said in the statement on Monday.

Ueland will direct US global efforts to promote democracy and human rights throughout the world, Pompeo noted.

"With these authorities, Eric Ueland will lead our efforts to advance the security of the American people by assisting countries to build more democratic, secure, stable and just societies," he said.

Ueland previously served as a senior advisor for the Bureau of International Organization Affairs at the State Department. In November, Ueland became the Bureau's acting principal deputy assistant secretary.