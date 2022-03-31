UrduPoint.com

US Naming Commission To Review Whether 750 Pentagon 'Items' Celebrate Confederate Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 04:50 AM

US Naming Commission to Review Whether 750 Pentagon 'Items' Celebrate Confederate Persons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The congressional Naming Commission announced it will review more than 750 "items" related to the Defense Department - markers, displays, monuments, vessels, streets, buildings, bridges and installations - to determine whether they celebrate persons who voluntarily served the Confederacy and recommend a name change or removal.

"We will update the inventory list in collaboration with the Department of Defense, including its sub-agencies and the military branches, as we continue to identify assets within our area of consideration,"  Naming Commission Chair Michelle Howard said on Wednesday.

Howard said the work of the commission is vital to understanding the scope and estimated cost of renaming or removing Confederate-named assets and will enable them to provide the "most accurate report possible" to Congress.

The commission must complete its review by October 1 and submit a report to the US House and Senate Armed Services committee that will include cost estimates for removing or renaming assets.

The listed items that the commission will review are at Army, Navy and Air Force installations in the United States and throughout the world.

The Naming Commission was formed in the wake of widespread protests and riots in the United States following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis in May of 2020. The protests sparked the removal of a number of Confederate monuments across the country.

