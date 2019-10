US National Adviser Has Invitation to Visit Russia, Dates to be Determined - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The new US national security adviser Robert O'Brien has an invitation from his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev to visit Russia, the dates are yet to be determined, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"We proceed from the fact that Mr.

O'Brien has an invitation from the Russian Security Council Secretary to visit our country. The dates are subject to further coordination," Ryabkov, who is accompanying Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on his visit to Cuba, told reporters.

The departing US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman said on Wednesday that O'Brien is very interested in holding a meeting with Patrushev.