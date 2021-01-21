US National Archives Launches Trump Presidential Library Website

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) A newly created website hosting records of former President Donald Trump and his administration will catalogue items destined for the future Trump Presidential Library, the National Archives said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Trump Library will be part of the National Archives' Presidential Libraries system, which, under the Presidential Libraries Act, established a system of privately constructed and federally maintained presidential libraries," the release said.

Regardless of whether Trump decides to supplement his library with a research facility and museum - a practice of past US presidents - the National Archives will maintain the collection of records from his administration, the release added.

The Trump library will be the fifteenth presidential library maintained by the National Archives, according to the release.