US national crosses into N. Korea, likely detained: UN Command

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A United States national entered North Korea during a tour of the heavily fortified border and is believed to have been detained, the United Nations Command said Tuesday.

"A US national on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorisation, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the UN Command said, referring to the Joint Security Area and the border between the Koreas.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it said, referring to the North's Korean People's Army.

North and South Korea remain technically at war since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice, rather than a peace treaty, with a Demilitarised Zone running along the border.

Soldiers from both sides face off at the JSA north of Seoul, which is overseen by the United Nations Command.

It is also a popular tourist destination and hundreds of visitors tour the area on the South Korean side every day.

Former US president Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Panmunjom Truce Village in 2019 and even stood on North Korean soil by stepping across the demarcation line there.

"Panmonjom is the most likely site this American chose to cross into North Korea because it's the only location one could attempt such a move out of the whole JSA tour," Choi Gi-il, a professor of military studies at Sangji University, told AFP.

South Korea's SBS television station reported that the person who crossed the border was a US soldier. South Korea's defence ministry declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

An eyewitness who said they were on the same tour told CBS news the group had visited one of the buildings at the site when "this man gives out a loud 'ha ha ha' and just runs in between some buildings".

"I thought it was a bad joke at first but, when he didn't come back, I realised it wasn't a joke and then everybody reacted and things got crazy," they said.