US National Educational Assessment Finds Decades-Low Scores in Reading, Math - Statement

Reading and math scores among 13-year-olds in the United States hit the lowest levels in decades, according to data released by the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB) on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Reading and math scores among 13-year-olds in the United States hit the lowest levels in decades, according to data released by the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB) on Wednesday.

"The Long-Term Trend results out today showing trends for 13-year-olds provide further evidence that US students are struggling academically amid achievement declines that worsened during the pandemic, particularly in math," NAGB said in a statement accompanying the data.

Average scores for 13-year-olds declined four points in reading and nine points in math compared to 2020, the data revealed. Scores slid even further - seven points in reading and 14 points in math - compared to a decade ago.

The average reading score in 2023 was 256, the lowest score since 2004's average of 257, according to the data. The average math score in 2023 was 271, the lowest score since an average of 270 in 1990.

The release of the reading and math score data comes following similar findings released last month on steeply declining US history and civics test scores, the board said.

US students were "generally making progress" until 2012, when scores started declining, the statement said. Scores also sharply fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

The percentage of 13-year-olds who read for fun is lower than ever previously reported, with just 14% reading for fun daily. The figure is down 13 percentage points from 2012. Among lower-performing students, 42% indicated they "never or hardly" ever read for fun.

Moreover, absenteeism has become an "area of widespread concern" as the percentage of students who reported missing five or more days of school in a month has doubled since 2020, according to the statement.

NAGB is tasked by the US Congress to formulate policy guidelines for a national educational assessment. The Long-Term Trend assessment has been administered for reading and math since 1971 and 1973, respectively.