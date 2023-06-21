UrduPoint.com

US National Educational Assessment Finds Decades-Low Scores In Reading, Math - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 10:19 PM

US National Educational Assessment Finds Decades-Low Scores in Reading, Math - Statement

Reading and math scores among 13-year-olds in the United States hit the lowest levels in decades, according to data released by the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB) on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Reading and math scores among 13-year-olds in the United States hit the lowest levels in decades, according to data released by the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB) on Wednesday.

"The Long-Term Trend results out today showing trends for 13-year-olds provide further evidence that US students are struggling academically amid achievement declines that worsened during the pandemic, particularly in math," NAGB said in a statement accompanying the data.

Average scores for 13-year-olds declined four points in reading and nine points in math compared to 2020, the data revealed. Scores slid even further - seven points in reading and 14 points in math - compared to a decade ago.

The average reading score in 2023 was 256, the lowest score since 2004's average of 257, according to the data. The average math score in 2023 was 271, the lowest score since an average of 270 in 1990.

The release of the reading and math score data comes following similar findings released last month on steeply declining US history and civics test scores, the board said.

US students were "generally making progress" until 2012, when scores started declining, the statement said. Scores also sharply fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

The percentage of 13-year-olds who read for fun is lower than ever previously reported, with just 14% reading for fun daily. The figure is down 13 percentage points from 2012. Among lower-performing students, 42% indicated they "never or hardly" ever read for fun.

Moreover, absenteeism has become an "area of widespread concern" as the percentage of students who reported missing five or more days of school in a month has doubled since 2020, according to the statement.

NAGB is tasked by the US Congress to formulate policy guidelines for a national educational assessment. The Long-Term Trend assessment has been administered for reading and math since 1971 and 1973, respectively.

Related Topics

Progress Reading United States Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour religious ..

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour religious duty of every Muslim: Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 Defense Ministers of Israel, Ukraine Discuss Human ..

Defense Ministers of Israel, Ukraine Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - ..

5 minutes ago
 Road Accident Involving Bus in Russia's Dagestan K ..

Road Accident Involving Bus in Russia's Dagestan Kills 8 People - Interior Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 US Deploys B-52H Stratofortress Bombers to Indones ..

US Deploys B-52H Stratofortress Bombers to Indonesia for First Time - Air Force

5 minutes ago
 Russian Sub Pilot Says Cameron Sent Condolences Ov ..

Russian Sub Pilot Says Cameron Sent Condolences Over Friend's Apparent Death Abo ..

2 minutes ago
 EU's Russia Sanctions to Target Arms Manufacturers ..

EU's Russia Sanctions to Target Arms Manufacturers, Cyber Suppliers - Hoekstra

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.