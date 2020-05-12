US National Guard Chief Tests Negative for COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US National Guard chief Joseph Lengyel tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the second time after testing positive, the service said in a statement on Monday.

"This was the second negative test result since he received a positive test result during a routine screening prior to attending a Joint Chiefs of Staff meeting at the White House May 9," the statement said.

Over the course of the last week, one of President Donald Trump's valets and Press Secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus, sparking concerns of an outbreak in the White House.

The United States currently counts some 1.3 million confirmed cases of infection with nearly 80,000 fatalities from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.