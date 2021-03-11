US National Guard Completes 33rd Annual Mission Supporting Antarctic Research - Air Force

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Seventy-three airmen from the Air National Guard completed an annual mission - modified due to the coronavirus pandemic - to support scientific research in the Antarctic, with a scaled back, the Air Force said on Thursday.

"The 109th AW [Air Wing] Airmen completed six missions in Antarctica. They flew three medevac missions, transported 148 researchers and support staff, and delivered 63,000 Pounds of critical cargo to research stations within the continent," the Air Force said in a press release.

The 73 Airmen and three LC-130 Hercules aircraft supported the United States Antarctic research efforts as part of the 33rd year of Operation Deep Freeze, the Department of Defense's annual support to the National Science Foundation's Antarctic program, the Air Force said.

Normally, the 109th Air Wing sends six to seven planes and around 250 Airmen to McMurdo Station in Antarctic during the support season, which runs from October until March, the summer months in Southern Hemisphere. But this season, crews and the number of planes trimmed and based in New Zealand to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, according to the release.