UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Guard Completes 33rd Annual Mission Supporting Antarctic Research - Air Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:17 PM

US National Guard Completes 33rd Annual Mission Supporting Antarctic Research - Air Force

Seventy-three airmen from the Air National Guard completed an annual mission - modified due to the coronavirus pandemic - to support scientific research in the Antarctic, with a scaled back, the Air Force said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Seventy-three airmen from the Air National Guard completed an annual mission - modified due to the coronavirus pandemic - to support scientific research in the Antarctic, with a scaled back, the Air Force said on Thursday.

"The 109th AW [Air Wing] Airmen completed six missions in Antarctica. They flew three medevac missions, transported 148 researchers and support staff, and delivered 63,000 Pounds of critical cargo to research stations within the continent," the Air Force said in a press release.

The 73 Airmen and three LC-130 Hercules aircraft supported the United States Antarctic research efforts as part of the 33rd year of Operation Deep Freeze, the Department of Defense's annual support to the National Science Foundation's Antarctic program, the Air Force said.

Normally, the 109th Air Wing sends six to seven planes and around 250 Airmen to McMurdo Station in Antarctic during the support season, which runs from October until March, the summer months in Southern Hemisphere. But this season, crews and the number of planes trimmed and based in New Zealand to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, according to the release.

Related Topics

McMurdo Station United States March October From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership ..

21 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court asks federation to argue DRAP ..

3 minutes ago

ADC reviews security arrangements for Pakistan Day ..

3 minutes ago

Three prisoners escaped in Chilas

3 minutes ago

Rs 170,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging i ..

3 minutes ago

UK Drug Regulator Tells Brits to Get Vaccinated De ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.