US National Guard Deploy at Capitol After Car Rams Into 2 Police Officers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US National Guard soldiers have deployed to the US Capitol after a knife-wielding suspect rammed a car into two police officers at a checkpoint, a Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported on Friday.

Soldiers carrying riot shields and other protective equipment deployed to guard the perimeter around the Capitol building after the incident, the correspondent reported.

The National Guard told Sputnik none of its troops were injured in the attack on the Capitol. Some 2,200 guardsman had been deployed previously.

"The DC National Guard deployed a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) composed of National Guard soldiers and airmen to the Capitol complex this afternoon to support the U.S. Capitol Police. Due to operational security, we cannot discuss further details regarding the QRF. No National Guard members were injured in the incident at the Capitol," a DC National Guard Spokesperson said.