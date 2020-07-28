UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Guard Official Says Removal Of White House Protesters Was 'Unprovoked'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:10 AM

US National Guard Official Says Removal of White House Protesters Was 'Unprovoked'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) An operation by US forces to remove protesters in front of the White House last month was an unprovoked escalation, District of Columbia National Guard Major Adam DeMarco said in testimony.

"From my observation, those demonstrators - our fellow American citizens - were engaged in the peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights. Yet they were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force," DeMarco wrote in his prepared remarks released on Monday.

He added that what he witnessed at Lafayette Square, the park across from the White House, was "deeply disturbing.

"

DeMarco is scheduled to testify before the House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources on Tuesday.

On June 1, law enforcement officers aided by the District of Columbia National Guard cleared the area in front of the White House, including Lafayette Park, so President Donald Trump and a group of aids could walk to a nearby church that was set on fire by protesters the day before. Law enforcement was criticized for using force, including tear gas, to clear the protesters, but the White House spokesperson denied that tear gas was used.

Related Topics

Fire AIDS White House Trump Lafayette Columbia June Gas Church From

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

4 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

5 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

5 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

5 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

5 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.