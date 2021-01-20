UrduPoint.com
US National Guard Pulls 12 Troops From Biden Inauguration Duty - General

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The US National Guard has pulled 12 troops from the line of duty at the Biden Inauguration, including two who it removed over suspected ties to extremist groups, General Daniel Hokanson said in a press briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

"I'm not concerned as a large part of our organization.

If you look at 25,000, we've had 12 identified and some of those they're just looking into, it may be unrelated to this but we want to make sure out of an abundance of caution that we do the right thing until that gets cleared up," Hokanson said.

Hokanson said the two National Guardsmen who were removed over ties to extremist groups had made inappropriate comments but did not provide further details.

More Stories From World

