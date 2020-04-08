US National Guard Says 349 Troops Test Positive for Novel Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A total of 349 National Guardsmen have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Joseph Lengyel said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"My numbers this morning were actually 349 National Guard members," Lengyel told reporters.

More than 27,000 National Guard members have been deployed throughout the United States to help states combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States has more than 402,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 13,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to recent data from the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.