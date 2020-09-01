US National Guard Soldiers to Remain in Kenosha 'As Long As Needed' - Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) US National Guard soldiers will remain in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha for as long as needed amid ongoing protests against police brutality following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, commander Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp told reporters on Monday.

"Our National Guard troops will remain in Kenosha for as long as needed," Knapp said, adding that the period of deployment is part of ongoing discussions with local and state authorities.

More than 1,500 National Guard forces are currently deployed in Kenosha, Knapp added.

Kenosha, home to some 100,000 people, last week became the latest focal point for the Black Lives Matter movement after policemen shot and severally wounded Blake, a local African American man.

In total, there are 40 law enforcement agencies currently dispatched to the city and surrounding county, according to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

Protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the US after 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Kenosha. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. The Kenosha Professional Police Association has said that Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying.