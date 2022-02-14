US National Guard Troops Out of Ukraine, Small Group Remains With Diplomats - Pentagon

The US National Guard troops who were in Ukraine to serve as advisers have been moved out of the country but a small American military presence remains with diplomatic staff, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The US National Guard troops who were in Ukraine to serve as advisers have been moved out of the country but a small American military presence remains with diplomatic staff, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"What I can tell you is that those Florida National Guard (troops), they have definitely moved and there's a small military presence still in Ukraine connected to our diplomatic presence," Kirby said during an interview with CNN.