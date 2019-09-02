US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens To Category 4
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:18 PM
Hurricane Dorian has weakened to category 4 from category 5, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement Monday
"Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts.
Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC said.