US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens to Category 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian has weakened to category 4 from category 5, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement Monday.

"Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts.

Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC said.