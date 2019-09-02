UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens To Category 4

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:18 PM

US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens to Category 4

Hurricane Dorian has weakened to category 4 from category 5, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian has weakened to category 4 from category 5, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement Monday.

"Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts.

Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC said.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

6 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.