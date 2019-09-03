UrduPoint.com
US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens To Category 3, Remains At Standstill

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 02:03 PM

US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens to Category 3, Remains at Standstill

Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded from a Category 4 to Category 3 storm and currently remains stationary offshore of the Grand Bahama Island with maximum sustained winds at 120 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded from a Category 4 to Category 3 storm and currently remains stationary offshore of the Grand Bahama Island with maximum sustained winds at 120 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"DORIAN'S SOUTHERN EYEWALL PLANTED OVER GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND. Residents should remain in shelter on Grand Bahama Island as they continue to experience Dorian's eyewall. Hazards: - Wind gusts to 150 mph [miles per hour] - Storm surge 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels with higher destructive waves.

These hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island through today," the statement read.

Hurricane Dorian reached a life-threatening Category 5 storm on Sunday, pummeling the Bahamas as it damaged or destroyed at least 13,000 houses on the Caribbean archipelago. At least five people were killed.

The hurricane is expected to travel northwest and hit the US state of Florida on Tuesday. Aside from Florida, the states of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane.

