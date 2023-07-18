Open Menu

US National In DPRK Custody After Crossing Border From South Korea - UN

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

US National in DPRK Custody After Crossing Border From South Korea - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) A US national has been detained by North Korea after illegally crossing the border from South Korea, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA (the Korean People's Army) counterparts to resolve this incident," the UN Command wrote on social media.

The Joint Security Area (JSA) is the border village in the Korean demilitarized zone where forces from both countries stand face-to-face.

Several private companies are authorized to organize tours of the JSA.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Social Media Tours South Korea North Korea Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

17 minutes ago
 Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

1 hour ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

3 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

3 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

3 hours ago
France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

4 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

4 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

4 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

4 hours ago

More Stories From World