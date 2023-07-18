US National in DPRK Custody After Crossing Border From South Korea - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) A US national has been detained by North Korea after illegally crossing the border from South Korea, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA (the Korean People's Army) counterparts to resolve this incident," the UN Command wrote on social media.

The Joint Security Area (JSA) is the border village in the Korean demilitarized zone where forces from both countries stand face-to-face.

Several private companies are authorized to organize tours of the JSA.