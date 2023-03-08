UrduPoint.com

US National Intel Chief Says Consensus That COVID Not Bio Weapon Or Genetically Engineered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:54 PM

US National Intel Chief Says Consensus That COVID Not Bio Weapon or Genetically Engineered

The US intelligence community agrees that the coronavirus outbreak was not the result of a bio weapon or genetic engineering, but there is no consensus on whether it was a lab leak or an exposure to an infected animal, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The US intelligence community agrees that the coronavirus outbreak was not the result of a bio weapon or genetic engineering, but there is no consensus on whether it was a lab leak or an exposure to an infected animal, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday.

"There's a broad consensus in the intelligence community that the outbreak is not the result of a bio weapon or genetic engineering," Haines told a congressional hearing. "What there isn't a consensus on is whether or not it's a lab leak ... or natural exposure to an infected animal."

Related Topics

Hearing Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

10 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

10 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

11 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

8 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.