US National Intel Chief Says Consensus That COVID Not Bio Weapon Or Genetically Engineered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:54 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The US intelligence community agrees that the coronavirus outbreak was not the result of a bio weapon or genetic engineering, but there is no consensus on whether it was a lab leak or an exposure to an infected animal, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday.
"There's a broad consensus in the intelligence community that the outbreak is not the result of a bio weapon or genetic engineering," Haines told a congressional hearing. "What there isn't a consensus on is whether or not it's a lab leak ... or natural exposure to an infected animal."