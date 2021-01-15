UrduPoint.com
US National Mall Closed Until At Least January 21 For Biden Inauguration - Park Service

The US government is closing the National Mall in Washington, DC until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next Wednesday, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government is closing the National Mall in Washington, DC until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next Wednesday, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Friday.

"The National Park Service, at the request of and in cooperation with the United States Secret Service, will implement a temporary public closure of the National Mall beginning at 11 am on Friday, January 15 and extending through at least Thursday, January 21," the release said.

Activities of the presidential inauguration and permitted First Amendment activities in designated locations will be allowed and areas near the US Navy.

Memorial and John Marshall Park have been designated as demonstration areas for those holding permits, the NPS said.

"Demonstrations will be limited in number and participants will be screened prior to entry and escorted to their permitted location, in addition to other safety related requirements. Only those holding permits will be allowed within the closed area," the release said.

The closure has been ordered to ensure safety and security within the area of the National Special Security Event designated by the Department of Homeland Security for the presidential inauguration, the release added.

