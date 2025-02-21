US National Park Workers Reckon With Fear, Anger After Layoffs
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Erikka Olson spent five years building her resume with a seasonal job at California's Yosemite National Park before she finally landed a permanent position with the US Forest Service in Nevada.
This past weekend, the Trump administration laid her off, along with thousands of other Federal employees.
The cuts were part of the work of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, as part of a declared effort to reduce public spending by dismantling the federal bureaucracy.
The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) estimates 1,000 US National Park Service employees who were on one-year probationary periods were laid off. About 3,400 employees of the US Forest Service were among the cuts too, according to multiple US media reports.
Olson, 27, had worked at Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest since last June, performing tasks such as maintaining hiking trails, clearing vegetation and other debris from paths and collecting data on visitors.
On Saturday, she received an email saying she was fired with immediate effect, alleging poor performance.
"Our work as federal employees is such a good deal for the American public," Olson told AFP.
She argued that her modest salary was worth it to support work the public can take for granted at times, such as clean bathrooms and accessible hiking trails.
"Having wilderness areas that are protected is like, such a good deal for the American people, and I think they'll be losing that," she lamented.
