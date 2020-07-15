UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Reconnaissance Office Reports 3rd Successful Launch Of Satellites In 2020

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

US National Reconnaissance Office Reports 3rd Successful Launch of Satellites in 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A rocket with four payloads that was contracted by the US Space Force successfully placed its cargo into orbit in the first launch of its kind from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in the state of Virginia, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We have a long record of developing, delivering, launching and operating the world's most advanced space collection systems and capabilities in support of national security, and we're happy to add our first dedicated launch from the Virginia Space Coast to that history," NRO Space Launch Director Chad Davis said in the release.

A Minotaur IV rocket procured under a contract from US Space Force - a division of the Air Force - placed the NRO payloads into orbit, the rocket's manufacturer Northrup Grumman said in a separate statement.  This was the third NRO launch of 2020.

Few other details were available in what was most likely a highly classified mission.

Related Topics

World Virginia Chad 2020 From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

2 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

2 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAEâ€™s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.