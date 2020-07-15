US National Reconnaissance Office Reports 3rd Successful Launch of Satellites in 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A rocket with four payloads that was contracted by the US Space Force successfully placed its cargo into orbit in the first launch of its kind from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in the state of Virginia, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We have a long record of developing, delivering, launching and operating the world's most advanced space collection systems and capabilities in support of national security, and we're happy to add our first dedicated launch from the Virginia Space Coast to that history," NRO Space Launch Director Chad Davis said in the release.

A Minotaur IV rocket procured under a contract from US Space Force - a division of the Air Force - placed the NRO payloads into orbit, the rocket's manufacturer Northrup Grumman said in a separate statement. This was the third NRO launch of 2020.

Few other details were available in what was most likely a highly classified mission.