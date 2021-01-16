UrduPoint.com
US National Rifle Association Says Plans To File For Bankruptcy - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

US National Rifle Association Says Plans to File for Bankruptcy - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The National Rifle Association (NRA) said in a statement that it will file for bankruptcy as part of its strategy to relocate its headquarters from the state of New York to Texas.

"The NRA plan, which involves utilizing the protection of the bankruptcy court, has the Association dumping New York and organizing its legal and regulatory matters in an efficient forum," the release said on Friday. "The move comes at a time when the NRA is in its strongest financial condition in years."

