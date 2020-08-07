WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The National Rifle Association (NRA) on Thursday said it would fight the state of New York's politically-motivated attempt to shut down the group.

Earlier in the day, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said she filed a lawsuit against the NRA to dissolve the organization because it has allegedly engaged in years of illegal conduct.

"This [lawsuit] was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend," the NRA said in a series of tweets. "As evidenced by the lawsuit filed by the NRA today against the NY AG, we not only will not shrink from this fight - we will confront it and prevail."

The NRA called the lawsuit a "power grab by a political opportunist - a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta.

The group also accused James of filing the lawsuit during the 2020 election cycle because the NRA is the leading voice that opposes the "leftist agenda."

James seeks the dissolution of the NRA and full restitution of funds that the organization's leaders allegedly unlawfully profited from and made unauthorized payments to individuals. She wants the court to ensure that none of the defendants can ever serve on the board of a charity in New York State.

In addition, Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said he also filed a lawsuit against the NRA for allegedly misusing charitable funds.

The NRA is America's premier gun ownership organization protecting the right of citizens to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.